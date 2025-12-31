Subscribe
First Look at the Washington Monument Lit Up for America's 250th Birthday
My friends at the organizing committee sent these pictures over for me to share.
Dec 31, 2025
119
40
20
NEW VLOG: Christmas Lunch in NYC.
Okay, nearly 8 minutes.
Dec 29, 2025
31
23
1
Some Have Been Waiting a Year for This.
My War Room Boxing Day Special returned this year with a new format.
Dec 27, 2025
59
16
10
We Chased Out the Demons Yesterday.
The left is whining because they are losing cultural hegemony.
Dec 19, 2025
135
22
12
INSIDE Nigel Farage's Party's BIGGEST EVER Gathering.
The Reform Party conference looked less like a British affair, and more like a MAGA rally.
Dec 4, 2025
41
8
2
November 2025
WATCH: Why I Finally Went Back on War Room This Week.
I don't do this very often but when I do, you know why...
Nov 16, 2025
114
37
15
Turns Out Some People ARE Actually 'Tired of Winning.'
The excuses people are making for this week's election results console me not one jot.
Nov 6, 2025
86
48
19
October 2025
WATCH: My NYC 5K in Honor of Charlie Kirk
The Tunnel to Towers run took on a new meaning for me, this year.
Oct 4, 2025
44
10
7
September 2025
FREEDOM, Earned.
My annual Tunnel to Towers charity run is complete.
Sep 28, 2025
45
11
5
Charlie Kirk's Assassin Never Saw This Reaction Coming
I made this video from the Charlie Kirk Memorial in Arizona in his honor.
Sep 26, 2025
75
17
7
Was Charlie Kirk's murder inevitable? I say yes.
Trump, Patel, Bondi, and others have to get serious about America's terror faction: the far left.
Sep 16, 2025
102
81
13
Honoring Charlie Kirk.
Friends,
Sep 12, 2025
59
10
7
