Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mike's avatar
mike
4d

I just watched the movie "Face in the Crowd". Walter Mathau has a line at the end that epitomizes what we recognize, not in a singular person, but a collective tyranny. The baloney of the global cabal. It is not an individual, but a system. Just like the attempted finger pointing at President Trump as a tyrant or king. The system is the faceless tyrant. Pretty doggone slick.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Raheem Kassam and others
JohnP's avatar
JohnP
4d

Jeansa is not unique to Ukraine. It has been appropriated by the state of Maine, as exposed by Maine Wire.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Raheem Kassam and others
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raheem Kassam · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture