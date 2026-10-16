Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam

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Esther
Oct 16

Absolutely 💯 agree!!

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Anne Hentz
Oct 16

Since when do you need to pass the bar exam to be a press secretary? Katie did a great job on her first time out. She was a little nervous but she will conquer that. There are a lot of people who Trump should move on. Katie Zacharia is not one of them.

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