Do you remember the first day on a job that you were a bit nervous about? I do.

Now imagine if the world was watching that moment. You walk in, get handed a few notes, and get pushed out in front of television cameras, bathed in sweltering light, braying press jackals desperate for a pound of your flesh.

On top of all that, imagine your boss watching. And finally, imagine your boss is the most powerful man in the world, with his finger hovering over a button that could summon a Diet Coke or dispatch a nuclear warhead.

Welcome to Katie Zacharia’s world this week.

People are quick to forget, or perhaps they don’t recall, how nervy moments come to all press secretaries in the White House. Whether it was Kayleigh McEnany or Sean Spicer or Karine Jean Pierre, it’s a job that requires almost unhuman levels of self-confidence, but more importantly, internal institutional support.

It'll surprise nobody that President Trump’s Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was upset about Trump’s appointment of Zacharia. She was lobbying hard for Scott Jennings, who condemned Trump on January 6 2021 on the pages of CNN’s website no less.

This is literally an insurrection. The fact that the US military hasn’t secured the seat of our government already is a failure of leadership by the commander in chief. President Donald Trump caused this insurrection with his lies and conspiracy theories… I’m ashamed and embarrassed for our country.” – Scott Jennings, January 6 2021

But instead of a panican, Trump picked a loyalist.

And instead of trying to tear her down or sabotage her, her colleagues should have given her every opportunity to succeed.

Contra to Jennings, Katie Zacharia has defended (on CNN no less) those unfairly targeted on J6, and has never wavered in her support of President Trump and his MAGA agenda.

And while Jennings has been a recently effective fellow traveler, he is not a long traveler. He is an arriviste. A literal Bush and McConnell flunkie seeking to reinvent himself and hoping no one notices.

Personnel is policy, right? So if you keep bringing RINOs in, you’ll keep getting RINO outputs. This, as we know, has already been the case a little too often over the past decade. As we approach a turbulent mid term news cycle, the President needs loyal warriors, not flimsy flip-floppers.

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Katie for years, now. She’s not just a friend, but she’s constantly an inspiration. She works harder than almost anyone I know. She wakes up earlier, she’ll throw herself into any problem you bring her way, and the President made a great decision by appointing her.

Removing her is a mistake.

Instead of bowing to pressure from the media, the RINOs, and the far-left to get rid of her, he should double down and flood his White House with more people like her.