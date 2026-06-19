Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam

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Donald's avatar
Donald
Jun 19

This is, by far, the most sensible analysis of the Makerfield by-election that I have seen to-date.

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K McCoy
Jun 19

My Labour-voting friend from the Lake District who did vote for Brexit became convinced that Brexit “didn’t work.” Could it be that some of these voters don’t have a complete understanding about Brexit. My friend disagreed with me when I suggested that the Boris Johnson government at the time was likely working to make Brexit fail. But like many Americans, they still have a tough time wrapping their minds around the idea that there are politicians who have political agendas which are not in the best interest of the people or the nation.

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