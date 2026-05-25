WATCH: 'Farage Against the Machine' – Behind the Scenes of the Campaign Trail with Raheem.
I spent weeks on the campaign trail with Nigel Farage and his Reform UK movement in England, this month. I made a video of it for you.
While Elon Musk is backing a ‘groyper-lite’ spoiler party in Britain from 4000 miles away, the hard work of real grassroots campaigning and putting together a genuine alternative government is being done by Reform UK, Nigel Farage’s party, which just swept to a huge victories in what has come to be known as “Britain’s mid terms.”
I filmed Farage and the team for the final few days, which culminated in yet another massive victory for Farage against the machine.
WATCH:
Great video! I love seeing the average people and the settings you filmed. It gives context to the campaign and a sense of the energy the people have for change. Obviously one thing Nigel Farage and Donald Trump share is incredible energy to be on the go day after day on short sleep. It is no wonder you need to do the Tunnels to Towers Marathons to be able to keep up with them.
Another great walk about. In your next life Raheem, you will no doubt be an award winning travel guide. I loved hearing Nigel Farage's comments....in his own words. I think you have to just keep talking to people on the campaign trail. Even though it wears you out. You have to remain spry your entire life if you want to get anywhere. Plenty of time to sleep.....later.