While Elon Musk is backing a ‘groyper-lite’ spoiler party in Britain from 4000 miles away, the hard work of real grassroots campaigning and putting together a genuine alternative government is being done by Reform UK, Nigel Farage’s party, which just swept to a huge victories in what has come to be known as “Britain’s mid terms.”

I filmed Farage and the team for the final few days, which culminated in yet another massive victory for Farage against the machine.

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