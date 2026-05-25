Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam

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Swabbie Robbie
May 25

Great video! I love seeing the average people and the settings you filmed. It gives context to the campaign and a sense of the energy the people have for change. Obviously one thing Nigel Farage and Donald Trump share is incredible energy to be on the go day after day on short sleep. It is no wonder you need to do the Tunnels to Towers Marathons to be able to keep up with them.

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Tea Tephi
May 25

Another great walk about. In your next life Raheem, you will no doubt be an award winning travel guide. I loved hearing Nigel Farage's comments....in his own words. I think you have to just keep talking to people on the campaign trail. Even though it wears you out. You have to remain spry your entire life if you want to get anywhere. Plenty of time to sleep.....later.

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