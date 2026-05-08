Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam

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Brenda's avatar
Brenda
2d

I'm an American subscriber so I don't know all of the ins and outs of how UK politics works, but I feel a tiny glimmer of hope for the people of the UK reading this analysis. From the outside looking in Starmer and his cronies seem hell bent on destroying the UK and it's native population. These globalist puppets in American and abroad need a day or decade of reckoning.

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
2d

That's wonderful, let's see if he can really make a difference.

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