WESTMINSTER, LONDON — Last week, Reform UK leader and perpetual thorn-in-the-establishment’s-side, Nigel Farage, told the press he intended to be on the streets of Havering in East London on the morning of Friday, May 8th, celebrating Reform UK’s first capital city breakthrough. Sure enough, the borough is now his, with the once-dominant Conservative Party relegated to ZERO seats in the white-van-and-mortgage belt of London.

These results are being replicated up and down the nation, with over 5,000 council seats up for grabs in Thursday’s elections, and Reform UK already picking up around 1 in 3 of them. It’s a nightmare scenario for the governing Labour Party, which is still being led by one of the most unpopular political figures in modern political canon.

“I can honestly say you are witnessing an historic shift in British politics,” Farage told the assembled press, insisting that “this is now the most national of all parties.”

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GETTING STARMER OUT.

Asked whether the result was a protest vote against Labour, he was blunt: “It cannot continue to be a fluke or a protest vote.” He compared his party’s gains to clearing Becher’s Brook in the Grand National, telling assembled reporters at the Reform UK headquarters in the early hours of Friday morning: “if we cleared Becher’s Brook and land well, we go on to win the Grand National.”

Farage explains his 9-week campaign to me, early this week, in Essex.

While there isn’t a General Election scheduled in the United Kingdom until 2029, the British parliament does technically have the ability to dissolve itself and “go to the country” earlier. If the Labour Party manages to oust Starmer – an increasingly likely prospect – a new leader may want a snap election to try and gain some public credibility. That situation would, at least currently, likely end in further disaster for Labour.

In any case, Starmer refuses to go. He told the media on Friday morning: “The results are tough, they are very tough, and there’s no sugarcoating it. We have lost brilliant Labour representatives across the country. And that hurts, and it should hurt, and I take responsibility. The voters have sent a message about the pace of change, how they want their lives improved. I was elected to meet those challenges but I’m not going to walk away from those challenges.”

Labour’s MP for Hartlepool, Jonathan Brash, told reporters overnight: “I don’t think Keir Starmer should survive these results,” adding that “we have to be bolder, and we have to go further.”

By noon on Friday, when still only a fraction of the 136 English councils had reported, Reform’s net seat gain was already past 420, with Labour shedding more than 250, and the Conservatives (Tories), dropping near 200.

POLL POSITION.

Sir John Curtice, Britain’s elections guru, told the BBC that “however you look at it Reform are in poll position.”

Across East Anglia, the very part of England the Tories have spent decades treating as ancestral land, Reform was the party that prospered.

Chatting on the campaign trail in Merseyside, just one day before the vote.

Basildon delivered eleven new Reform councillors on a night when both Labour and the Conservatives lost ground. Brentwood and Southend each handed Reform another seven. Peterborough returned four more, making Reform the second-largest party there. By the time Friday afternoon’s county counts begin in Norfolk, Suffolk, and Essex, the only real question will be the size of the Conservative defeat, with Essex County Council widely expected to fall to Reform outright.

The mood at Reform UK HQ on Thursday night and well into Friday morning was ebullient. No party worked harder, traveled further, recruited better, or staved off more attacks than Farage’s Reform. Indeed by every metric, Farage outpaced his competition, criss-crossing the country for nine weeks straight, proving that actually putting the hard work in and meeting voters where they are – the old fashioned way of doing politics – works.

But Reform UK also outpaced across digital platforms too, with a quicker, savvier, and more engaging online operation than the other major British political parties. Their Thursday night “spin room” – in a swanky skyscraper in Westminster – was adorned with floor-to-ceiling television screens blaring every latest detail of every count across the nation. All this while the others parties sat huddled around old laptops in stuffy old digs.

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THE OLD GUARD.

For the better part of 40 years, the Conservative Party has insisted that it alone speaks for shire England. Voters in the shires, on the evidence of the past 24 hours, no longer agree. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch’s defenders will note that they defied some expectations in pockets of London, holding Bexley and Kensington & Chelsea and even adding seats in Wandsworth as Labour collapsed there. But these are skirmishes won on the edges of a war that is being lost in the middle. A Conservative Party that cannot hold East Anglia is not, in any meaningful sense, a national party of opposition.

The Green Party, advertised by sympathetic leftist media as the great progressive alternative, has not arrived either. Curtice noted that the Greens had picked up roughly an eight-point swing in vote share but were converting almost none of it into actual council seats. By the early hours, their net gain stood somewhere in the low 20s, a figure that is a footnote, rather than a foothold.

Green Party leader Zack Polanski – who has faced weeks of scrutiny over his party’s rampant, internal anti-Semitism – went into Thursday promising historic gains in London, Sussex, and Hastings, and a breakthrough in Wales. It hasn’t happened.

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WHAT NEXT?

Keir Starmer’s problem is that the public quite plainly treated yesterday’s vote as a referendum on his premiership, and answered no. It was a national vote of no confidence in a man who has promptly presided over one of the worst political and cultural eras in modern Britain.

Just two years into a five-year mandate, he now faces the question of whether the parliamentary Labour Party, which has never previously removed a sitting Prime Minister, will continue to defer to a leader whose approval ratings have spent eighteen months at historic lows.

At one of the largest markets in Europe, last week, in Essex

The devolved picture is in some ways more striking still. In Wales, Labour, the natural party of government in Cardiff Bay since devolution began in 1999, was on course for its worst Welsh result in over a century. Plaid Cymru and Reform were expected to emerge as the two largest forces in the new 96-seat Senedd.

In Scotland, where counts get under way on Friday afternoon, the far-left Scottish National Party (SNP) is expected to remain the largest party but well short of a majority, while Reform UK, which had no Members of the Scottish Parliament whatsoever after 2021, was forecast to enter Holyrood as either the second or third-largest force, displacing the Conservatives and rivaling Scottish Labour.

The immediate consequences for council control are substantial. Reform now governs more of England than at any point in its history, with Havering joining the 10 authorities already captured last year, and the Essex, Norfolk, and Suffolk counts still to deliver verdicts that look likely to extend that map further. The party will be administering services, setting council tax, and running a DOGE-style efficiency programme in places where, two years ago, it held no seats at all. Every council it controls becomes both an opportunity and a test. If Reform delivers, the case for a Reform government writes itself; if it falters, the legacy parties will ensure nobody forgets.

For 30 years, the British political class has insisted that the Faragist tendency in British politics could be ignored, contained, or laughed off. On the morning of 8 May 2026, on a pavement in Romford, that consensus died.

All images courtesy of my friend Stuart Mitchell and used with permission.