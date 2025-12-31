My friends at the Freedom 250 organizing committee sent over some amazing pictures of the Washington Monument uplit for the start of America’s 250th birthday celebrations, which begin at midnight. I thought I’d share them with you here, with the hope that you will forward them on to patriotic friends who wish to celebrate this incredible anniversary.

From December 31 to January 5, the Freedom 250 event will feature a projection-mapped experience at this iconic landmark, highlighting the nation’s journey, from its early challenges to present-day aspirations.

You can click on the images below to enlarge them,

Images provided by Freedom 250.

The celebrations on NYE will begin at 7:00 PM and go until just after midnight, with a fireworks display at midnight. After the festivities, from January 1 to the 5th, the projections will continue every night from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, offering a deeper look into the story of the United States.

You can get more info or watch it live at freedom250.org.

Happy Birthday, America! And Happy New Year.

