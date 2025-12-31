Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
1d

Absolutely beautiful. Awesome way to show our nation’s history. 👏👏👏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
happy's avatar
happy
1d

THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raheem Kassam · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture