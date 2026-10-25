The Woeful State of Political Debate in Britain.

This morning a friend alerted me to the fact that Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick was being asked to defend my tweets live on LBC. What my tweets have to do with a guy I’ve met in passing a handful of times I don’t know, but I agreed to appear on LBC – one of the largest radio stations in country – to have my own say on the matter.

I’ve only been in Britain a few weeks of this year, and the state of the political debate I’ve found to be really quite woeful.

There are some parts that are better. It’s nice, for example, that there is a station like GB News which promotes views besides those of the far left. But even then, Ofcom broadcast regulations force them to air left wing views. Naturally, the leftists that are willing to go on GB News are often the most mental.

But then I’m sure some of LBC’s predominantly metropolitan liberal audience thinks I’m quite mental, albeit on the other side.

Still, it was good to be able to have my say on the matter, and I explained at LENGTH why I’m happy to stand by my characterization of Kemi as a scammer, here.

Happy Sunday!