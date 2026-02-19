I hadn’t realised this quite self-evident RINO Republican operation against War Room host (and my old boss) Stephen K. Bannon was disturbing people until I personally logged back onto my X replies for the first time last week.

It’s mortifying to see how short people’s memories are, or how little research they do, before turning on someone they claimed to have supported “for years.”

There are only a few dots you need to connect here, with the latest clash between Bannon and RINO Inc starting in earnest last May, when former Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita signed on to help RINO John Cornyn in Texas against MAGA-favored Ken Paxton.

LaCivita infamously employs a group of hyper-online influencers to peddle his talking points and assail his enemies. This is the same cadre of clowns who think they took down Governor Ron DeSantis in the GOP primary with memes, when the truth was more about serious reporting from the likes of Laura Loomer and, indeed, The National Pulse. That’s why President Trump shouted me out from the stage at the New York Young Republican Gala in 2024.

But, as ever, grifters are gonna grift. And their latest lying schtick just happened to coincide with Bannon launching his WarRoom Texas operation, which appears to have three key objectives:

Defeating Senator John Cornyn (LaCivita’s current boss);

Defeating Elon Musk’s big H1-B migrant visa push;

Defeating the rise of Islam in the Lone Star state.

So, naturally, it is “game on,” with LaCivita deploying more aggressive tactics than he ever did in defense of his former client, President Donald J. Trump.

In fact, you’d have to go back to LaCivita’s “swiftboating” of presidential candidate John Kerry to find similar duplicity in American political history.

ENTER THE EPSTEIN FILES.

Despite Bannon being one of the longest-standing voices demanding full and total release of all the Epstein files, LaCivita and his team have gone about “swiftboating” Bannon, or at least trying to, mostly by attempting to revise history and ascribe wildly different meanings to carefully screenshotted texts/emails between Bannon and Epstein during the period when the former was attempting to interview the latter for a long-form documentary project.

The project was never fully completed due to Epstein’s re-arrest, though several more hours of footage still exist, some of which was released by the DOJ a few weeks ago. You can watch those here to get an idea of how Bannon was playing Epstein to get to the bottom of his network and his life.

Bannon, for those who don’t know, has a history of making tough films about difficult subjects. The Epstein documentary would have been his magnum opus, had it ever been completed, though he has said he will likely release whatever else he can this year.

In the above exchange between Bannon with his filmmaker hat on, and film subject Jeffrey Epstein, Steve reiterated what was already public (see Vanity Fair 2017) that he believed Democrats & RINOs would use the 25th Amendment to remove Donald Trump as President.

For him, it was “beyond borderline” that they pursued the strategy. In fact, he told Trump that, himself, while also declaring it publicly at speeches, meetings, and rallies.

FROM VANITY FAIR, OCTOBER 11, 2017:

“...West Wing advisers were worried that Trump’s behavior could cause the Cabinet to take extraordinary Constitutional measures to remove him from office... former chief strategist Steve Bannon told Trump that the risk to his presidency wasn’t impeachment, but the 25th Amendment—the provision by which a majority of the Cabinet can vote to remove the president.”

The most “shocking” part of these Epstein files, therefore, only shows Bannon saying the same thing in private as he was saying in public, and the very same thing he was telling President Trump.

Those now claiming he was “working with” Epstein to advance the 25th Amendment stuff are just straight-up lying.

All this, all these smears, just to help keep a RINO like John Cornyn in office. But it isn’t surprising, given how desperate the Cornyn camp has become.

You couldn’t make all this up.

Except they did, and they continue to, and it’s fooling a handful of people who have yet to explain why the same “influencers” aren’t up in arms about Howard Lutnick, who visited Epstein Island in 2012.

It’s because this isn’t about morality or rectitude. It’s about politics.

The media outlet that has played the most ball with LaCivita and his team on this is none other than the left-wing Mediaite, which brandished a manifestly false headline this past week.

I’ve highlighted the author’s name because it’s the key to understanding all of this.

Legitimately NOWHERE in the Epstein files does Bannon say Trump should be removed via the 25th Amendment. This is why Trump was calling the release of these files a hoax just a few months ago. He knew innocent people were going to get wrongly targeted by the fake news media.

But I doubt if he knew it would be his own former campaign manager behind it.

Isaac Schorr is the article’s author. Schorr is widely known in Washington, D.C., as the neocon repository at Mediaite.

His most recent articles include using dodgy polling to attack Trump, attacks on RFK Jr., attacks on Kristi Noem, and the overt promotion of Karl Rove and his establishment talking points.

In the grandest sense of the term, Isaac Schorr is the swamp.

And Schorr even helped me connect the dots this week when he retweeted Senator John Cornyn himself, lashing out against Ken Paxton, who is currently ahead of Cornyn in the polls. Isaac’s bosses should probably ask him if he’s being paid on the side in a political payola scheme.

Remember, Cornyn’s campaign manager is Chris LaCivita. And where is Bannon currently thrashing LaCivita? That would be in Texas. With Paxton. Against Cornyn.

These details will help you start to understand what these people are doing to the MAGA movement – divide and conquer – simply to line their own RINO pockets.

They’re clipping random texts and hoping you don’t remember that all this was public in 2017/18 already.

They’re hoping you forget that it was Bannon who stood by Trump during the dark years. They’re hoping you forget it was Bannon who went to prison to protect the president and the MAGA movement. And they’re hoping they can rile you up because Steve was luring Epstein into a false sense of security around him, so that he’d open up for the documentary.

Oh, and by the way, Bannon was right to warn Trump of this in 2017.

Remember the “Anonymous” op-ed in the NYT in late 2018? Read the screenshots below, where they openly discuss the 25th Amendment, just a few months after Bannon warned this would happen.

Some people will still read all this and say, “Well, all that may be true. But Bannon still shouldn’t have been texting all chummy with Epstein.”

Maybe. But that’s not really our decision to make in 2026. Bannon has a long history of making challenging films and ingratiating himself with the subjects.

Trying to get one of the most notorious men in the world on the record, to open up, and perhaps to even spill the beans on the people he was working for and servicing is a noble pursuit. And no one ever promised it wouldn’t be an ugly endeavor along the way.

And for those of you who have ever texted or emailed with Bannon or anyone like him, you’ll know it’s not exactly difficult to get men like that to “shoot the shit” with you. It’s what they love doing best.

What we CAN say for sure is there’s nothing in these messages that wasn’t being said publicly, or to President Trump himself. And there’s no sign that Bannon was involved in anything remotely untoward in a non-political sense, either.

This whole flare-up is nothing but a proxy war in Texas over Cornyn’s seat. That includes Elon Musk’s migrant labor demands, as well as a group of grubby online henchmen deeply jealous of Bannon’s connection with the President and the MAGA base.

Steve doesn’t know I’m writing any of this, and I hope I’m not overstepping by sharing this stuff with you. I’ve just gotten sick of seeing it on my social media feeds. And I’m pretty disappointed in the people who have been falling for it.

Feel free to share this with whoever needs to read it, and if you still feel like being nasty in the comments section below, as I’m sure a handful of people might, I just have to tell you in advance how disappointed I am in you.

Steve and I have fallen out about a lot of things in life, but he doesn’t deserve this shitty treatment from RINOs and their paid lackeys. It is, quite frankly, as vile as the false claims they themselves are making. And it’s damaging the MAGA movement in a critical election year.

