The Death of British Liberty and How It Happened (ft. Ben Harris-Quinney)
Dec 14, 2021

Raheem Kassam is joined by Bow Group Chairman Benjamin Harris-Quinney to discuss the breaking news out of London that Boris Johnson's government has introduced COVID vaccine passports.