Every year, Stephen K. Bannon asks me to guest-host the Boxing Day special.

It’s a tradition that goes back to our SiriusXM Patriot 125 radio show, which we used to host together in the run-up to the 2016 Brexit vote and U.S. elections.

This year, I chose to mix it up a little, eschewing the desk for some coverage from out in the field, incorporating much of what I’ve seen from across America and indeed the world on my travels.

WATCH HOUR ONE –– WATCH HOUR TWO

There’s a lot of “behind the scenes” stuff you won’t get anywhere else, and even a special interview about Butterworth’s, to which I know many of you have been.

I hope you enjoy these two, hour-long episodes. Please restack this, leave a comment on both here and on Rumble, and share the videos with your friends.

Thank you and Happy Christmas.

Share

Raheem