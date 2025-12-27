Some Have Been Waiting a Year for This.
My War Room Boxing Day Special returned this year with a new format.
Every year, Stephen K. Bannon asks me to guest-host the Boxing Day special.
It’s a tradition that goes back to our SiriusXM Patriot 125 radio show, which we used to host together in the run-up to the 2016 Brexit vote and U.S. elections.
This year, I chose to mix it up a little, eschewing the desk for some coverage from out in the field, incorporating much of what I’ve seen from across America and indeed the world on my travels.
WATCH HOUR ONE –– WATCH HOUR TWO
There’s a lot of “behind the scenes” stuff you won’t get anywhere else, and even a special interview about Butterworth’s, to which I know many of you have been.
I hope you enjoy these two, hour-long episodes. Please restack this, leave a comment on both here and on Rumble, and share the videos with your friends.
Thank you and Happy Christmas.
Raheem
Enjoyed the show! It was different, like a travel show with a foodie bit. Maybe another show where you really get into the kitchen & the farms that supply you. We need to connect the folks to their food producers, help the folks & help the farmers! Great show!
I watched it this morning. Both hours. I always enjoying seeing those places from outside. Washington is a beautiful city if it is kept up. I had watched your Tunnels to Towers run when you first aired it. What I thought today is what will that run look like next year, if it even happens in Mamdani's city.
A change of pace on Warroom every once in a while is welcome. It also gives Steve Bannon a break.
Protestors in front of Butterworths, what a hoot. It could be billed as a feature. unpaid actors giving a piece of their mind that they can't really afford to lose.