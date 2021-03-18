Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam
Raheem Kassam's Podcast.
Putin Humiliates Biden, and Natalie Winters Claims a SCALP! (w/Mike McCormick)
0:00
-42:19

Putin Humiliates Biden, and Natalie Winters Claims a SCALP! (w/Mike McCormick)

Mar 18, 2021

Raheem Kassam is joined by Mike McCormick, former White House Stenographer, and Natalie Winters, to discuss how Putin continues to humiliate Joe Biden and how Teen Vogue just lost their new hire because of The National Pulse. 

Putin-Biden story: https://thenationalpulse.com/analysis/putin-humiliated-biden-in-moscow-meeting/ 

Teen Vogue scalp: https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/scalp-national-pulse-reporting-leads-to-resignation-of-woke-teen-vogue-editor/

Mike's Book: http://www.joebidenunauthorized.com 

Support our work: http://www.thenationalpulse.com/support 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raheem Kassam · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture