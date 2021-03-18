Putin Humiliates Biden, and Natalie Winters Claims a SCALP! (w/Mike McCormick)

Raheem Kassam is joined by Mike McCormick, former White House Stenographer, and Natalie Winters, to discuss how Putin continues to humiliate Joe Biden and how Teen Vogue just lost their new hire because of The National Pulse.
Putin-Biden story: https://thenationalpulse.com/analysis/putin-humiliated-biden-in-moscow-meeting/
Teen Vogue scalp: https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/scalp-national-pulse-reporting-leads-to-resignation-of-woke-teen-vogue-editor/
Mike's Book: http://www.joebidenunauthorized.com
Support our work: http://www.thenationalpulse.com/support