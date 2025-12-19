Sitting at the newly named Trump-Kennedy Center’s Christmas show on Wednesday evening, it struck me that the words “creators” or “creative” are used mainly by self-indulgent “artists” who themselves wish to be God.

It’s why the left’s cultural dominance over decades has been so demonic. But those demons were surely chased away at the Center’s Opera House last night, with the first non-secular Christmas performance in the national capital’s primary cultural venue. See the video I embedded below and forgive its brevity – you’re not supposed to record in there at all.

But the teeth gnashing of the left upon the name change today really tickled me. These are people who ran the Kennedy Center into the ground, engaging in self-dealing among their friends to award six- and seven-figure contracts. At the same time, the institution itself fell into debt, and the building began to crumble.

President Trump and Ambassador Richard Grenell are the ones breathing new life into the space. Trust me, I’ve been going for years, and I’m there virtually every week lately (I pushed for the Trump-Kassam-Kennedy Center, but they weren’t having it!)

And the pearl-clutching from the “Kennedy family” is particularly galling.

These people abandoned that space a long time ago. They haven’t raised money for it. They never show up there. Yet they’re MORTIFIED that their name doesn’t get to adorn it unilaterally, despite how their friends and ilk have tried to destroy it since January.

Well, tough luck.

And awkward as it may be, I’m glad President Trump is rubbing their noses in his successes. Washington, D.C., has been a far-left enclave for too long, and reducing these “creatives” to supplicants to America and its people has been, frankly, long overdue.

I hope you enjoy the brief video I managed to film on Wednesday night. And sorry about my singing voice: