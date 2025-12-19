Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deb Ford's avatar
Deb Ford
Dec 19

Praise Jesus 🙌

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Pat Kelley's avatar
Pat Kelley
Dec 19

Thank you I loved seeing all the people and hear the beautiful voices!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raheem Kassam · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture