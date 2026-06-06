Every great political fightback begins the same way: someone, usually many someones, tells the candidate they are finished. The consultants. The press. The polls. The online bros who have never won a single thing in their lives.

Ken Paxton was told to step away after the first round of voting in Texas. Instead, he organized, rallied, outflanked his opponent John Cornyn on the Save America Act, and stormed back to win the runoff.

Steve Hilton is being told the same thing in California right now — even as he exceeds expectations and the establishment scrambles to find new ways to cheat him out of it.

Nigel Farage — falsely attacked this week by knucklehead Alex Jones (who has become a performative, predictable, clown-like bore) — has polled top nationally for the last 300 consecutive UK surveys, despite Labour, the Tories, the Elon Musk-backed spite party “Restore Britain,” the BBC, and what remains of Britain’s establishment throwing everything they have at him.

These three things are connected. The pattern is identical. You are told you cannot win. You are told the door has closed. You are written off. And then you decide not to listen.

I spent the night of Paxton’s victory inside the campaign, in Plano, Texas. The full behind-the-scenes video is here , and embedded below.

Watch it. The lesson of fighting to the very end runs through every frame. Cheers.

https://youtu.be/1AI3mhWRGl0