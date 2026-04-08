Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam

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Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
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I live in Adams County Wisconsin which is pretty solid red. This is how they always run these Spring elections. The only contest on our ballot was the Supreme Court contest. Chris Taylor, who lives in the Peoples Republic of Madison = the State capital, claimed she was sick and had to go to urgent care on the day there was supposed to be the debate with Maria Lazar. the debate was cancelled. - Too close to the election to reschedule. General consensus was she did not want to debate because she would not have done well.

All other races were uncontested. The Court of Appeals Judge District 4 only had Rachel A. Graham Who has been appointed to several judge positions by Democrat Governor Tony Evers. The only other ballot races were for a County Supervisor for District 15 and some school board races with 4 running and you can vote for three.

Bottom line is that does not turn out people for the vote. When we got to our township hall around lunch hour, we were the only two voters there. I think we were number 24 and 25 that voted so far.

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