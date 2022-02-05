Raheem Kassam's Podcast.Mike Pence’s REAL Reason for Trump-Bashing & Fauci’s Never-Ending Pandemic.1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -50:47-50:47Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Mike Pence’s REAL Reason for Trump-Bashing & Fauci’s Never-Ending Pandemic.Feb 05, 2022ShareNatalie Winters and Raheem Kassam discuss Mike Pence's hateful, anti-Trump remarks at the Federalist Society this week, as well as Fauci's latest ruse to keep pandemics happening. Leave a rating and a review. Fauci Demands Global Virus Harvesting Push.Canada's Truckers Should Keep On Truckin! Read Raheem's SubStack Now.FundRealNews.comDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksRaheem Kassam's Podcast.Raheem Kassam does the news, politics, and culture from Capitol Hill and beyond.Raheem Kassam does the news, politics, and culture from Capitol Hill and beyond.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedRecent EpisodesWATCH: Kassam, Bannon Discuss Islamist 'Army of Darkness' in Texas. Mar 29, 2025Interview: Raheem w/ Todd Starnes on Bannon/Musk and Trump 2.0Jan 14, 2025PODCAST: 40 Days of Attack.Sep 25, 2024PODCAST PREVIEW: She's Upside Down.Sep 8, 2024PODCAST: The Trump Team Shake-Up. Aug 16, 2024PODCAST: It's Happening Again.Jul 29, 2024PODCAST: The French and UK Elections Tell Us Something About Biden's Future.Jul 11, 2024PODCAST: Has Europe REALLY Lurched Right? (ft. Jack Posobiec)Jun 10, 2024