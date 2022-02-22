Raheem Kassam's Podcast.Is This REALLY All Putin’s Fault, And Why Is Google Funding This Weird Indian Fact Check Team?1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -43:08-43:08Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Is This REALLY All Putin’s Fault, And Why Is Google Funding This Weird Indian Fact Check Team?Feb 22, 2022ShareRaheem Kassam explains, as he has for almost a decade, about the actions and consequences in Ukraine. He also reveals a strange India-based fact checking service funded by Google.Read more and subscribe to the Substack here.FundRealNews.com to support our work. Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksRaheem Kassam's Podcast.Raheem Kassam does the news, politics, and culture from Capitol Hill and beyond.Raheem Kassam does the news, politics, and culture from Capitol Hill and beyond.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedRecent EpisodesWATCH: Kassam, Bannon Discuss Islamist 'Army of Darkness' in Texas. Mar 29, 2025Interview: Raheem w/ Todd Starnes on Bannon/Musk and Trump 2.0Jan 14, 2025PODCAST: 40 Days of Attack.Sep 25, 2024PODCAST PREVIEW: She's Upside Down.Sep 8, 2024PODCAST: The Trump Team Shake-Up. Aug 16, 2024PODCAST: It's Happening Again.Jul 29, 2024PODCAST: The French and UK Elections Tell Us Something About Biden's Future.Jul 11, 2024PODCAST: Has Europe REALLY Lurched Right? (ft. Jack Posobiec)Jun 10, 2024