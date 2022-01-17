Raheem Kassam

Is The Trump-DeSantis Beef Real? Here’s the Truth.
Jan 17, 2022

Raheem Kassam explains why Trump is mad at Ron DeSantis, and reads people into the latest on Boris Johnson and Britain's next Prime Minister.

