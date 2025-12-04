INSIDE Nigel Farage's Party's BIGGEST EVER Gathering.
The Reform Party conference looked less like a British affair, and more like a MAGA rally.
“This is like a Trump rally,” one Reform Party conference-goer opined to me, during Nigel Farage’s speech.
“No,” I whispered back. “It’s better.”
The sheer scale and professionalism of the insurgent British political party were jaw-dropping. I document much of it in this brand new video.
Enjoy!
Godspeed Nigel and Britain.
Fantastic coverage of what looks like a defining moment for Refrom. Your observation about surpassing MAGA rallies in professionalism really captures something important,namely that the movement has moved beyond just anti-establishment energy into building actual governing infrastructure. The fact that attendees were making that comparison themselves shows how cross-pollination of populist energy is happening in realtime. What strikes me most is the implication that british politics might finaly be catching up to the appetite for fundamental change that's been simmering for years.