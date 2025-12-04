Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Minotaur's avatar
Dan Minotaur
Dec 4

Godspeed Nigel and Britain.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Dec 5

Fantastic coverage of what looks like a defining moment for Refrom. Your observation about surpassing MAGA rallies in professionalism really captures something important,namely that the movement has moved beyond just anti-establishment energy into building actual governing infrastructure. The fact that attendees were making that comparison themselves shows how cross-pollination of populist energy is happening in realtime. What strikes me most is the implication that british politics might finaly be catching up to the appetite for fundamental change that's been simmering for years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raheem Kassam · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture