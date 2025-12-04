“This is like a Trump rally,” one Reform Party conference-goer opined to me, during Nigel Farage’s speech.

“No,” I whispered back. “It’s better.”

The sheer scale and professionalism of the insurgent British political party were jaw-dropping. I document much of it in this brand new video.

