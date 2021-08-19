Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam
Raheem Kassam's Podcast.
How Biden's State Dept Canceled Trump's Crisis Plan to Evacuate Americans Safely.
0:00
-51:24

How Biden's State Dept Canceled Trump's Crisis Plan to Evacuate Americans Safely.

Aug 19, 2021

One of Joe Biden's State Department's first tasks was to scrap the bureau that was set to handle the evacuation of American's from crisis zones around the world. 

Natalie Winters and Raheem Kassam discuss this blockbuster scoop, and more. 

Read: https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/bidens-state-dept-halted-trump-era-crisis-response-plan/

And: https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/anti-audit-dems-linked-to-cusef-partner/

And: https://thenationalpulse.com/news/stunning-poll-reveals-trump-would-win-election-held-today-as-nearly-1-in-10-democrats-regret-their-2020-vote/

Remember to support our work: http://www.fundrealnews.com 

Leave and comment, review, and subscribe!

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raheem Kassam · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture