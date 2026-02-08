“You know, Uncle Joe [Biden] was the nice guy,” begins CNN’s Bakari Sellers in the clip below, before going on to openly incite violence against the President and his supporters on a show being hosted by a man who was recently indicted by a grand jury, having stormed a church in Minneapolis.

WATCH:

Remember that Sellers isn’t just some random fuckwit on X (though he is that), gobbing off from behind a screen.

He’s also an attorney, a paid CNN regular, a former elected official, a 2010 Time magazine ‘40 Under 40’ winner, a 2012 Politico “one to watch” winner, an HBCU Top 30 Under 30 winner (2014), and ranked number 17 on Columbia’s 2025 Power List.

Given his chat with the legally imperiled Lemon, it is no wonder leftist content creators are aggressively policing who gets to read their work.

Another ex-CNN travesty, Oliver Darcy, pitched a fit at NewsBusters’ Curtis Houck this week for doing precisely what Darcy once did for CNN: present the “other side” to the left, mocking and belittling them.

Sellers knows precisely what he’s doing by stating for almost one million viewers:

“I think what that episode in our country’s history showed us is that we really need some fumigation, right? We need an exorcism, for lack of a better term. We need a more aggressive approach to go in and surgically remove the cancer that is the Donald Trump and MAGA movement.” – Bakari Sellers, CNN, February 2026

This is, as far as I’m concerned, outright incitement to violence against the President of the United States, his cabinet, and his supporters.

Leave a comment

The left were quick to jump on the word when Florida’s Ashley Moody (R) used “fumigation” to describe clearing house at the FBI and DOJ. I wonder if they will be quick to denounce Sellers and Lemon after this?

The ‘Dehumanization Matters’ Substack was explicit on the matter less than a year ago, when its author, David Livingstone Smith, wrote:

“The representation of others as destructive insects is a time-honored dehumanizing trope. Heinrich Himmler, the man at the helm of Hitler’s SS, who was in charge of the vast network of German concentration camps and the extermination camps in Poland, said in a 1943 speech: “Anti-Semitism is exactly the same as delousing. Getting rid of lice is not a question of ideology. It is a matter of cleanliness. In just the same way, antisemitism, for us, has not been a question of ideology, but a matter of cleanliness, which now will soon have been dealt with. We shall soon be deloused. We have only 20,000 lice left, and then the matter is finished within the whole of Germany.”

Livingstone Smith continued:

“After experimenting with methods such as using explosives and carbon monoxide vans in their quest for more ‘humane’ methods of killing, the Nazis settled on the use of Zyklon B in gas chambers—a technique that comported very well with Himmler’s statement about delousing, because Zyklon B is a cyanide-based insecticide. The gas chambers of Treblinka were ostensibly cites [sic] of fumigation.”

But I checked (on your behalf), and Livingstone Smith hasn’t yet decried Sellers’s invocation of delousing. I’m stunned. Are you stunned?

In fact, he has scarcely published since he compared the murder of my friend Charlie Kirk to that of Nazi officer, Ernst vom Rath (the killing that preceded Kristallnacht).

It is ironic, given Livingstone Smith’s insistence just months earlier that “[w]e maintain decency by refraining from dehumanizing the dehumanizers.”

But no one ever expected to find consistency amongst these people.

Except in one area, that is.

‘THEY WANT YOU DEAD.’

When I hosted the ‘Free Tommy’ rallies in London in 2018, I opened one speech by repeating: “They want you dead. They want you dead.”

The audience was nonplussed.

The culture wars weren’t quite raging in England in the same way they were in the United States. The Brexit vote 18 months prior had served as a kind of pressure-release valve, not that we meant it to, and people weren’t quite convinced by what I’m sure they perceived as unnecessarily alarmist rhetoric.

Except I was right.

From the AntiFa website “Dream Deferred,” which reported: “The event was compered by Raheem Kassam , a powerful figure across the British and US far right, a personal associate of Donald Trump, former aide to Nigel Farage and Editor-in-Chief of the London wing of major “alt-right” media outlet Breitbart News.”

Over the past few years, the death threats I used to receive infrequently have become steadier in pace and more brazen and open in their approach. Plus, remember, they assassinated my friend in broad daylight on a college campus and tried to do the same with President Trump in that field in Butler, Pennsylvania.

But Sellers and the other goobers nodding in agreement at his concentration camp-like catcalls aren’t fearful of peddling what they would have once referred to as “hate speech” or worse.

Because, flatly, the political right sucks at the very basics of working together and helping each other out, which critically includes keeping each other alive, and effectively neutralizing those who would be our violent assailants.

Share

Yes, the right talks a big game on personal defense, but when it comes to organized action against the violent left and its deep-rooted institutions, we’re asking for it.

Many in the ‘Blue Anon’ crowd are convinced Thomas Matthew Crooks’s attempt on the President’s life was a hoax. Many on the left and right (and neither) are convinced Erika Kirk, as well as other friends of Charlie Kirk, have done a poor job of publicly grieving.

But let me let you into a secret: when you are in the public eye, you think about being killed multiple times a day, every day.

You think about it when you’re at the supermarket. You think about it in a parking lot. You think about it in an airport. You think about it inside the U.S. Capitol. And you talk to your friends and family about it all the time.

You’ve almost pre-grieved. Almost made your peace with it. Almost.

The normality of political violence, not just in a modern sense, but throughout human history, makes it near impossible for those who don’t have that Damoclean sword hanging over their necks to empathize.

By the end of his life, Kirk was a far bigger public persona than I’ve ever been, but at the peak of my notoriety, especially as an apostate in an increasingly Sharia-friendly England, I found myself on the receiving end of violent threats as a matter of routine. In fact, as I returned to my home in Washington, D.C. this week, someone had taken the time to mail me a violent threat inside an unsolicited Amazon delivery. I cannot fathom how many degrees worse it was for people like Charlie.

But I know it’s because of people like Bakari Sellers: the thinly veiled, pseudo-intellectual phalanx of a movement more concerned with power than policy, more interested in debating people’s right to exist than debating philosophy, and more drug-addled, impotent, and unhinged than perhaps ever before.

Hat-tip to the Western Lensman for finding the clip and posting on X.