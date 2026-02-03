Back in 2011, I had a “scalp list” on my office wall in King’s Cross, London.

Stuck on with tack and with red crosses drawn across their faces, the wall would become populated by corrupt people who found their downfall at the hands of my investigative work.

Howard Davies on Raheem’s scalp wall in 2011.

At the tender age of 25, I had deservedly worsened the lives of Liberal Democrat Baroness Jenny Tonge, far-left Islamist Mehdi Hasan, and London School of Economics (LSE) director Sir Howard Davies (pictured on said wall, above).

Davies, an acolyte of former Prime Minister and scarcely repentant war criminal Tony Blair, bizarrely found himself in charge of the LSE after a long stint in financial services.

He then found himself working closely with the Gaddafi Foundation, which pledged millions to the university in a grubby deal that I helped bring to the public’s attention.

The deal included the son of Libya’s ‘Brotherly Leader and Guide of the Revolution’ Muammar Gaddafi (yes, his actual title), Saif-al-Islam Gaddafi, receiving an honorary LSE doctorate.

It was pathetic and gauche and sad and maddening, and to this day I have no idea how any of them thought they’d get away with it. The public was rightly incensed, and the story dragged on for months, if not years.

It was a particularly sour situation because Britain was still rightfully pissed about the 1988 Lockerbie bombing, when Pan Am Flight 103 from Heathrow Airport to New York exploded just minutes into its flight. Almost 300 passengers, including 190 Americans, died. A further 11 people on the ground were killed.

Gaddafi took responsibility for the terror attack, though his intelligence official, Abdelbaset Ali al-Megrahi, was only caught in 1999 and convicted in 2001. When Megrahi was released in 2009, who would embrace him on the tarmac in Tripoli? Saif Gaddafi.

The New York Times then allowed Gaddafi the younger to write an op-ed claiming that, actually, Megrahi wasn’t responsible, and that “[t]he truth about Lockerbie will come out one day.”

In reality, nothing about the conviction has changed. Indeed, in 2021, a Scottish court presented more evidence that Gaddafi’s agent, Megrahi, was responsible.

Nevertheless, the Blair government oversaw a murky agreement under which LSE academics even took junkets to Libya to laud Gaddafi and his regime.

Puff pieces landed in key leftist outlets like New Statesman, El País, and La Repubblica. Around the same time, Jeffrey Epstein’s friend Andrew, then the Duke of York, was also cozying up to the Gaddafis, as was Epstein’s other British buddy and Blair-era leader, the Prince of Darkness, Peter Mandelson.

Both are currently embroiled in the new Epstein files revelations, with the former caught in a lie over Virginia Giuffre, and the latter having to leave his lifelong Labour Party and perhaps even the House of Lords this week.

Now their old mate Saif Gaddafi is dead, and I like to think none of it would’ve happened had we not rumbled the state-sanctioned LSE corruption circa 2011 and got the whole ball rolling.

As even Wikipedia remembers, in the second paragraph below, I urged that the money involved in the tawdry affair go to the families of the victims of the Gaddafi regime. This would’ve included the Lockerbie victims.

While it is now unlikely any of that will happen, it is a cause for celebration that Saif al-Islam Gaddafi is dead, rotting in hell with terrorist Megrahi, his sodomized father, and the rest of this pack of jackals who cannot be far behind.