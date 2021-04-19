Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam
Raheem Kassam's Podcast.
Fans vs. Globalists - The "Super Elite" Killing Our Sports.
0:00
-44:06

Fans vs. Globalists - The "Super Elite" Killing Our Sports.

Apr 19, 2021

Raheem Kassam and Benjamin Harris-Quinney discuss the moves by globalists to destroy local and national sports, culminating with the latest attempts to destroy football (soccer) with a "European Super League."

Leave us a 5-star review! 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raheem Kassam · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture