Fans vs. Globalists - The "Super Elite" Killing Our Sports.
1×
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -44:06
-44:06
Fans vs. Globalists - The "Super Elite" Killing Our Sports.
Apr 19, 2021
Raheem Kassam and Benjamin Harris-Quinney discuss the moves by globalists to destroy local and national sports, culminating with the latest attempts to destroy football (soccer) with a "European Super League."
Leave us a 5-star review!
Discussion about this episode
Raheem Kassam's Podcast.
Raheem Kassam does the news, politics, and culture from Capitol Hill and beyond.
Raheem Kassam does the news, politics, and culture from Capitol Hill and beyond.