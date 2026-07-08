Another week and another circus surrounds Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who has been pursued by the nation’s political, media, and parliamentary establishments over private gifts he received, prior to becoming a Member of Parliament, as well as money he has earned being a spokesman for a gold bullion company.

It’s a similar situation to the weaponization of the Congressional ethics committee, one step away from a full January 6-style kangaroo court.

The press has hounded him for months, and this weekend saw the final straw for Farage, as Sky News journalists turned up at his daughter’s house while he was in the United States celebrating America’s 250th anniversary with the Vice President and Trump cabinet officials.

Much like the weaponization against President Trump, the allegations against Farage are baseless. At worst, they accuse him of failing to file some paperwork. For such a heinous error, the establishment claims, Farage should lose his parliamentary seat.

“Enough is enough,” was Farage’s response on Tuesday. Instead of letting the media harass him and his family every day, he has decided to resign his seat in parliament voluntarily, in advance of any formal parliamentary rebuke (a set up to chide him and take his seat away, regardless of guilt or innocence), and fight a by-election (special election) to defend it.

In other words: let the people decide.

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“If I win, you win,” he told the voters of his constituency in Clacton-on-Sea yesterday. “If I lose, they win,” he concluded, pointing to a political establishment that includes the Conservative Party, the Labour Party, the Green Party, the Liberal Democrats, and even the recently constituted “Restore Britain,” which enjoys the backing of trillionaire Elon Musk, and openly takes its cues from the center-left “Conservative” Party.

But so far, every party, Restore included, has said they refuse to fight against Farage in Clacton.

Firstly, he’s far too popular there, and that’s why they’re really afraid. Clacton is one of the most white, working-class, pro-Brexit seats in the country. Labour would stand no chance, the Tories would get shellacked, and Restore in its current state of “are we or aren’t we ethnonationalists?” would likely end up fighting amongst itself more than anyone else.

Secondly, none of these parties actually care about the voting public having a say in any of this. They’d prefer to litigate against Farage in kangaroo courts and closed committees, as has been the case so far. Asking ordinary people to have a say!? How detestable!

ENTER ‘COUNT BINFACE.’

It strikes me as remarkably appropriate that all these parties have now stood aside to let a joke candidate stand against Farage in Clacton – a Monty Python-style sketch character who has stood against Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson, and even in the London Mayoral race.

In fact, it is even more appropriate that the representative of the establishment regime is a bin, or “trash can.”

While Westminster thinks its hilarious that Farage’s political future rests on him beating a caricature, it strikes ordinary voters as contemptuous and insulting.

The man behind the mask is Jonathan David Harvey, an almost 50-year-old comedian who has made most of his earnings from working with the globalist, TV license-funded British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Far from his irreverent stage persona, Harvey is a liberal Oxford graduate who loathes working class voters, Brexit, and takes himself very seriously as an actor and writer, despite his own webpage being blank on the writing section.

Jonathan David Harvey speaks at the Cambridge Union.

For Americans, Binface is something like Vermin Supreme, but without the political conviction.

In British politics, however, ridicule can be a lethal weapon.

With the rest of the parties too afraid to stand against Farage, an unholy alliance on Count Binface voters is likely to return the character the most votes he’s ever had, though the idea of him cobbling together the 21,000+ he’d need to beat Farage in the special election is highly unlikely.

Instead, Farage is likely to be returned as the Clacton MP once again. A poke in the eye for a political establishment that will no doubt try to remove him yet again, in just a few months, when their pre-scripted, weaponized report against his private finances emerges.

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