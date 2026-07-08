Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam

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Swabbie Robbie's avatar
Swabbie Robbie
6d

Will Kamala Harris running again be any different than a Count Binface? Or a democrat nazi rapist running for senate in Maine? All the politics has gone so far off the rails in clown world it would be laughable except for the dire consequences. It is coming down to only corporations and the political elite and the non citizens votes count. There is a reason that 'Citizen Vigilante' has become such a popular film. Is that where it is headed? or outright revolt? It is said that politics is war by other means. What does it mean when the fix is in and politics no longer works?

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Ol' Doc Skepsis's avatar
Ol' Doc Skepsis
5d

+1 for referencing Vermin Supreme, who I met in Key West during his 'campaigning' in the early 80s. He struck me as a stand-up guy!

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