EXC: Andrew Giuliani Pledges to Investigate Daszak's EcoHealth Alliance when Elected NY Governor
EXC: Andrew Giuliani Pledges to Investigate Daszak's EcoHealth Alliance when Elected NY Governor

May 19, 2021

New York gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani explains to Raheem why he has what it takes, and breaks major news about his priorities when he gets to Albany. 

Also – some things you might not know about Matt Gaetz's only accuser, Joel Greenberg...

Visit Andrew Giuliani's website: https://nyforgiuliani.com/

Read the Gaetz analyis: https://thenationalpulse.com/analysis/the-medias-matt-gaetz-source-joel-greenberg-just-pleaded-guilty-to-making-false-pedophilia-allegations-about-his-opponents/

Join the Artist's Collective: http://www.fundrealnews.com  

