Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam
Raheem Kassam's Podcast.
EP8: Dems Just Undermined Their Own Case By Relying on CNN!!!
0:00
-31:59

EP8: Dems Just Undermined Their Own Case By Relying on CNN!!!

Feb 09, 2021

Democrat impeachment managers relied on a false CNN news segment to make their case for the impeachment of Donald J. Trump.

 

Support our work: http://www.thenationalpulse.com/support

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raheem Kassam · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture