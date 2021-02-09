Raheem Kassam's Podcast.EP8: Dems Just Undermined Their Own Case By Relying on CNN!!!1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -31:59-31:59Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.EP8: Dems Just Undermined Their Own Case By Relying on CNN!!!Feb 09, 2021ShareDemocrat impeachment managers relied on a false CNN news segment to make their case for the impeachment of Donald J. Trump. Support our work: http://www.thenationalpulse.com/supportDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksRaheem Kassam's Podcast.Raheem Kassam does the news, politics, and culture from Capitol Hill and beyond.Raheem Kassam does the news, politics, and culture from Capitol Hill and beyond.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedRecent EpisodesWATCH: Kassam, Bannon Discuss Islamist 'Army of Darkness' in Texas. Mar 29, 2025Interview: Raheem w/ Todd Starnes on Bannon/Musk and Trump 2.0Jan 14, 2025PODCAST: 40 Days of Attack.Sep 25, 2024PODCAST PREVIEW: She's Upside Down.Sep 8, 2024PODCAST: The Trump Team Shake-Up. Aug 16, 2024PODCAST: It's Happening Again.Jul 29, 2024PODCAST: The French and UK Elections Tell Us Something About Biden's Future.Jul 11, 2024PODCAST: Has Europe REALLY Lurched Right? (ft. Jack Posobiec)Jun 10, 2024