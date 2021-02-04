Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam's Podcast.
EP5: No, AOC Wasn't "Near Death" on Jan 6th (Feat. Jack Posobiec)
EP5: No, AOC Wasn't "Near Death" on Jan 6th (Feat. Jack Posobiec)

Feb 04, 2021

Raheem Kassam and Jack Posobiec unleash the truth behind Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's January 6th "near death" claims.

 

