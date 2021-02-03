Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam
Raheem Kassam's Podcast.
EP4: Creepy. Very, very creepy.
0:00
-36:10

EP4: Creepy. Very, very creepy.

Feb 03, 2021

Raheem Kassam is joined by filmmaker Matthew Taylor for a very frank conversation about Big Tech and its creepy experiments on humanity.

 

Support: http://www.thenationalpulse.com/support

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raheem Kassam · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture