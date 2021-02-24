Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam
Raheem Kassam's Podcast.
EP18: EXC – French MEP Pledges to Bust Social Media Bosses LIVE ON AIR!
0:00
-44:18

EP18: EXC – French MEP Pledges to Bust Social Media Bosses LIVE ON AIR!

Feb 24, 2021

Raheem Kassam discusses the future of France, America's elections, and social media with Jerome Riviere MEP. 

 

Follow Jerome now: https://twitter.com/jerome_riviere

Support us: http://www.thenationalpulse.com/support

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raheem Kassam · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture