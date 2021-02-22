Raheem Kassam

EP16: China's Biden Infiltration and Dominion's Lindell Problem.
Feb 22, 2021

Raheem Kassam and Natalie Winters discuss the infiltration into the Biden regime by the Chinese Communist Party, as well as Mike Lindell's $1.3 billion law suit from Dominion Voting Systems.

