Raheem Kassam and Natalie Winters discuss the infiltration into the Biden regime by the Chinese Communist Party, as well as Mike Lindell's $1.3 billion law suit from Dominion Voting Systems.
EP16: China's Biden Infiltration and Dominion's Lindell Problem.
Feb 22, 2021
Raheem Kassam's Podcast.
