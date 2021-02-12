Raheem Kassam

EP11: Trump's Defense Team Destroys Democrats With Their Own Words.
Feb 12, 2021

Raheem Kassam walks you through the critical arguments made by President Trump's defense team and brings you the latest news about the Joe Biden's White House and its abusive staff members.

 

