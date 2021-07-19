Raheem Kassam

Democrats Are Quietly Investing in China, And 'Fact Checkers' Are Liars.
Jul 19, 2021

Raheem Kassam and Natalie Winters expose the latest U.S. Congressmen investing in the Chinese Communist Party, take the 1619 grifter Nikole Hannah Jones to task, and rip "fact checker" Alan Duke a new one.

Must read links: 

1. https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/josh-gottheimer-invested-in-ccp-linked-companies/

2. https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/collusion-hyping-democrat-invested-in-ccp-companies/

3. https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/1619-project-founder-praises-cuban-equality-due-to-socialism/

