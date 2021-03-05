Raheem Kassam

DEBATE: Unaccountable Power – Carrie Symonds, Hunter Biden, and Who Can 'Fire' Them?
Mar 05, 2021

Raheem Kassam is joined by Benjamin Harris Quinney and Dominic Dyer to discuss one of the biggest stories in the UK press: the seeming unaccountability of the Prime Minister's policy-making girlfriend, Carrie Symonds.

