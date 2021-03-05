Raheem Kassam is joined by Benjamin Harris Quinney and Dominic Dyer to discuss one of the biggest stories in the UK press: the seeming unaccountability of the Prime Minister's policy-making girlfriend, Carrie Symonds.
DEBATE: Unaccountable Power – Carrie Symonds, Hunter Biden, and Who Can 'Fire' Them?
Mar 05, 2021
Raheem Kassam's Podcast.
Raheem Kassam does the news, politics, and culture from Capitol Hill and beyond.Raheem Kassam does the news, politics, and culture from Capitol Hill and beyond.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes