Daszak's Crumbling and the "Disinfo" Industry Ramps Up.
Mar 29, 2021

Raheem Kassam obliterates WHO investigator Peter Daszak and the entire "disinformation" industry. He reads aloud some of the e-mails he receives from the key funders of this network of Marxists.

