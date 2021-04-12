Raheem Kassam's Podcast.CNN's Matt Gaetz Lie, and More CCP Useful Idiots Exposed.1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -44:16-44:16Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.CNN's Matt Gaetz Lie, and More CCP Useful Idiots Exposed.Apr 12, 2021ShareRaheem Kassam breaks down a massive new lie told by CNN about Rep. Matt Gaetz, and Natalie Winters details all the new useful idiots for the Chinese Communist Party she has exposed.Fund Real News today: www.thenationalpulse.com/support Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksRaheem Kassam's Podcast.Raheem Kassam does the news, politics, and culture from Capitol Hill and beyond.Raheem Kassam does the news, politics, and culture from Capitol Hill and beyond.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedRecent EpisodesWATCH: Kassam, Bannon Discuss Islamist 'Army of Darkness' in Texas. Mar 29, 2025Interview: Raheem w/ Todd Starnes on Bannon/Musk and Trump 2.0Jan 14, 2025PODCAST: 40 Days of Attack.Sep 25, 2024PODCAST PREVIEW: She's Upside Down.Sep 8, 2024PODCAST: The Trump Team Shake-Up. Aug 16, 2024PODCAST: It's Happening Again.Jul 29, 2024PODCAST: The French and UK Elections Tell Us Something About Biden's Future.Jul 11, 2024PODCAST: Has Europe REALLY Lurched Right? (ft. Jack Posobiec)Jun 10, 2024