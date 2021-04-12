Raheem Kassam

CNN's Matt Gaetz Lie, and More CCP Useful Idiots Exposed.
Apr 12, 2021

Raheem Kassam breaks down a massive new lie told by CNN about Rep. Matt Gaetz, and Natalie Winters details all the new useful idiots for the Chinese Communist Party she has exposed.

