Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam
Raheem Kassam's Podcast.
Beef-Squashin’, Chicken-Hunting, Tweet-Deleting, Texas-Talkin’ (w Gavin Wax)
0:00
-50:05

Beef-Squashin’, Chicken-Hunting, Tweet-Deleting, Texas-Talkin’ (w Gavin Wax)

Jan 21, 2022

Raheem Kassam and Natalie Winters discuss Chuck Schumer's homophobic staffer hypocrisy, the beef squashing between Trump and DeSantis, the lack of chicken basically anywhere, and Gavin Wax joins to discuss his analysis on the Texas Governor's race. 

Follow Natalie: https://gettr.com/user/nataliegwinters

Follow Gavin: https://gettr.com/user/gavinwax

Follow Raheem: http://www.gettr.com/user/raheemkassam

Follow The National Pulse: http://www.gettr.com/nationalpulse 

Fund Real News: http://www.fundrealnews.com

Raheem's new Substack: http://www.raheemkassam.substack.com 

 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raheem Kassam · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture