Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam

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Ann Molohon's avatar
Ann Molohon
15h

Raheem I love the new format! You are succinct and informative.

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1 reply by Raheem J. Kassam
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TrumpFan
1d

Thanks Raheem. Your reporting is the best in that it is succinct with the facts without all the BS.

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