Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam
Raheem Kassam's Podcast.
America's Migrant Crisis Will Dwarf Europe's (ft. Todd Bensman)
0:00
-33:48

America's Migrant Crisis Will Dwarf Europe's (ft. Todd Bensman)

Mar 10, 2021

Raheem Kassam and Todd Bensman discuss one of the lesser known threats at the U.S. southern border: radical Islamic terrorism.

Bensman's new book is available here: https://www.toddbensman.com/americas-covert-border-war/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Raheem Kassam · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture