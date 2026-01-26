President Donald J. Trump started this last week of January with a Truth Social post that began: “Fake and Fraudulent Polling should be, virtually, a criminal offense.”

He must have been reading the same things I was, over the weekend, including the perennial punishment routinely exacted upon us all by the Wall Street Journal: the asinine and aggressively missable musings of Karl Rove.

“…the White House has turned a major win into a major drag on the president’s approval,” Rove writes. “58% of Americans and 66% of independents disapproved of Mr. Trump’s handling of immigration in a Jan. 12 CNN/SRRS survey.”

Rove fails to disclose that on the question of whether the President has “gone too far” on immigration enforcement, the poll has shifted only 7 points over the last year, with a margin of error of 3.1%.

All this, of course, against the backdrop of mass media hysterics, lies, obfuscation, and virtually criminal omissions about Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers and what they’re actually doing while the left’s ensemble of outrage hurls abuse (and projectiles) at them.

(I struggle to imagine any of us dealing well with dozens of masked hooligans physically accosting us at our day jobs. It would take me about three minutes to return the violence upon them, amplified multifariously).

The self-inflicted liberal martyrdom of ICE antagonists like Renee Good and Alex Pretti is indeed sad. Though it is worth reminding ourselves how the left behaved when the unarmed U.S. Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt was summarily executed in the U.S. Capitol building by rogue cop Michael Byrd, whose identity was concealed from the public for months after the incident.

The lives and deaths of Good and Pretti are now used as political weaponry by an open-borders machine that finds itself in violent physical opposition to the express democratic will of the American public.

The policy positions of closed borders and mass deportations were literally the top two points on the President’s “Agenda 47” plan heading into the 2024 election. Ahead of the economy, affordability, energy dominance, and economic nationalism. The official RNC platform reflected the very same.

No one should need reminding that President Trump’s platform won the popular vote, the electoral college, the House, the Senate, and held 8 of 11 gubernatorial races up for grabs in 2024.

Now, just a year on from Trump’s second inauguration, people like Mr. Rove want you to believe the American public has suddenly changed its mind and would rather keep criminal illegal migrants in America than face the ugliness of mass deportations.

Similar to Trump’s Truth Social post, I conclude that’s not really true.

But even if public opinion is wobbling, no mandate for action evaporates because edited enforcement images look ugly on cable news.

Until at least the midterms, Trump has earned his right to govern unimpeded, and unlike his first term, he unquestionably understands the importance of asserting it.

And in the unlikely scenario that a majority of Americans have suddenly warmed to open borders, or that the necessarily ugly scenes surrounding mass deportations are turning people off the policies for which they voted, the Trump administration should find ways to show America what happens if the national resolve breaks.

That includes showcasing Biden’s open borders glory days, as well as communicating projections about America’s future, in its 250th year, if we are to halt deportation operations in the face of left-wing antagonism.

It includes revisiting the memories of Laken Riley, Kate Steinle, Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin, and many more. With the whole apparatus of government at his disposal, Trump should do what the left has done so well for their causes and their people.

Remember Jamal Khashoggi Way? That’s still there, in your nation’s capital, right next to the Trump Kennedy Center.

The American victims of the state-sponsored, failed mass migration experiment are far more deserving of large-scale monuments and memorials than a foreign, Washington Post columnist who once palled around with Osama Bin Laden.

In the breathless parlance of the NeverTrump™ class, what has been happening in Minnesota and elsewhere around the country is nothing less than an attempted coup by the left.

It is street-level nullification, psephological sabotage, insurrectionary obstruction, and election denial of the highest order, perhaps only surpassed by the Russia collusion hoax, but now with North Face-clad boots on the ground.

These hollow-brained liberal “do-gooders” are defending to their literal deaths the rights of illegal migrants in their communities.

The rights of men like Sahal Osman Shidane, convicted of criminal sexual conduct, fourth degree, of a victim 13 to 15 years old. Or Phuc Trong Nguyen, convicted of rape, carrying a prohibited weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle, and sexual assault. Or Abdi Gelle Mohamed, convicted of sexual abuse of a minor.

The ‘Worst of the Worst’ list from Minnesota alone is 42 pages long, with hundreds of criminal migrants detained in recent days.

If you know of anyone going wobbly, please remind them of such things.

President Trump and his administration were elected in large part to “Seal the border and stop the migrant invasion,” and “Carry out the largest deportation operation in American history.”

For anyone who thought that would be easy, quick, uneventful, or without incident: you’ve either been asleep for the past few decades, or you’ve taken some mind-altering drugs I’d quite like to try sometime.

Besides, you voted for the policy, not the process—the what, not the how.

Quite frankly, given the treachery and danger in these ICE encounters, we should spend more time reflecting on the restraint of the majority of federal officers, rather than the unfortunate episodes caused by the left’s anti-democratic NPC army.

N.B. In researching this article, I came across an Economist piece published before the U.S. election. The author, unnamed, concludes: “Mr Trump’s dream of deporting millions is far-fetched. But even botched attempts to do it could breed chaos.”

But if ICE, DHS, and the Trump administration were indeed “botching” it, there wouldn’t be the chaos you see on the streets of Minneapolis. It is a function of their efficacy and success that the far-left is crashing out over their criminal comrades.

Not so far-fetched now, eh?