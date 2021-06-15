All Roads Lead to Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg isn't just funding long term collaborators of the Wuhan lab and its "gain of function" experiments. He's also funding the "fact checkers" who try to keep information about these people from the American public.

Here are the stories you need to read alongside this podcast:

Zuck funds gain of function advocate: https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/facebook-czi-funds-controversial-wuhan-researcher/

Zuck funds "fact checkers" deleting facts: https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/lead-stories-defends-wuhan-linked-ralph-baric/

Vaccine passports in the EU: https://thenationalpulse.com/news/once-a-conspiracy-theory-vaccine-passports-just-deployed-in-europe-and-cnn-wants-americans-to-sign-up-too/

Hunter Biden invested in Chinese leak facility: https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/hunter-biden-invested-in-nuclear-firm-experiencing-leak/