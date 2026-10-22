On Thursday morning, Restore Britain founder Rupert Lowe tweeted: “This is important - the latest huge MRP poll has Restore Britain ahead in more Scottish constituencies than both Reform or the Tories.”

The data he cited envisaged a hypothetical tactical voting scenario in a giant MRP poll issued by FindOutNow and Electoral Calculus.

It showed that in a world where voters pick tactically (the long explainer for that here, for the nerds like me), Restore Britain would finish ahead of other “parties on the right” in 21 Scottish seats, with the Tories finishing top of this trio in 13, and Reform finishing top in just 12. Eleven of them, it claimed, would be tied.

He concluded: “This is remarkable. Restore Britain is now the second largest party in Scotland, and the largest party on the right - bigger than both Reform and the Tories.”

Indeed it would have been remarkable. If only it were true.

My analysis of the poll over hours on Thursday morning led me to realise there was a methodological inconsistency. I found that although the tactical-voting calculations appeared to affect support for other parties, they actually incorrectly left Restore’s share in every constituency exactly as it was prior to tactical voting.

Basically, the other parties vote shares changed, depending on the scenario, but Restore’s stayed the same, no matter what.

In short: imagine if there were 100 voters in a Labour vs SNP tactical vote scenario, and 16 of them supported Reform and nine supported Restore. The model suggests that eight of Reform’s supporters would vote tactically for Labour or the SNP. This would reduce Reform’s share to eight, but it left Restore’s share untouched at nine, despite the fact that many Restore voters also told the pollster they too would vote tactically. This inadvertently made it look as if Restore had gained ground.

Their figures should have been adjusted downwards too, as they went Labour or SNP (or anyone else, depending on the scenario). But they weren’t. I used Midlothian as a test case.

In Midlothian, Reform’s support was estimated to be 15.62% before tactical voting and 8.92% for Restore, but under the flawed calculation, Reform’s share was reduced to 8.15% while Restore’s was left at 8.92%.

As soon as I figured out this error, I called Electoral Calculus chief executive Martin Baxter. I explained my findings and sent him an e-mail:

To his credit, Martin investigated immediately, and came back to me within a few hours and said I was “right that there was a problem with the re-allocation of Restore votes.”

Electoral Calculus published corrected figures under an hour later.

Now, taking into account the tactical voting for Restore voters, the party’s share of the vote in Midlothian fell to 5.28% (below Reform’s 8.15%).

In fact, their figures for all 57 Scottish constituencies reduced significantly, changing the “parties on the right” from the 21 (RB) 13 (Con) 12 (Ref) 11 (Tie) Rupert cited this morning, to 0 (RB) 13 (Con) 44 (Ref) 0 (Tie) with the corrected data.

Additionally, Reform’s projected number of seats under this tactical voting scenario also increased from 83 to 108, while Labour’s fell from 287 to 263. The national tactical-voting share for Restore was also corrected from 8% to 6%, below the Greens’ 8%.

This also undermines another claim Lowe sent in a tweet this morning, where he said: “Excellent news to start the day - a big MRP poll from Electoral Calculus/Find Out Now with over 10,000 respondents has Restore Britain matching the Greens on a record 8%.”

The incident obviously raises questions. If this can happen in a needle-in-a-haystack example in an MRP like this, and be seized upon by a party leader, what other polling errors have occurred in the past that have never been spotted?

The other question that springs to my mind is didn’t Rupert Lowe, or anyone who runs his accounts check this before they posted 5 times about it on X, and multiple times on Facebook?

I’m pleased Electoral Calculus were so swift and honest in correcting the error. Mistakes happen. But as of this moment, hundreds of thousands of voters have seen Lowe’s false claims, across X, Facebook, and goodness knows elsewhere.

"A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its trousers on"

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