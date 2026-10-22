Raheem Kassam

Raheem Kassam

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Ruth H's avatar
Ruth H
Oct 22

Just shows that all polls are inherently flawed and biased. I never pay attention to polls, especially here in USA with the Dems constant shenanigans. Good job though seeing the error and having them see your point.

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Simone Kimball's avatar
Simone Kimball
Oct 22

Great Fast work, there!

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